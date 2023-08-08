Google Pixel 8 Pro might still have only 128GB of storage even as 256GB becomes the norm in flagships

Other flagships — the Samsung Galaxy S23+, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Flip5, Galaxy Fold5, OnePlus 11 and more — avoid the 128GB as the new UFS 4.0 storage class supported with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor does not support it.

While the upcoming iPhone 15 is all the rage right now, thanks to persistent rumours, we still have another major flagship launching later this year from a tech giant that has trouble keeping secrets — Google and its Pixel 8 lineup.

The latest rumours suggest that the Pixel 8 lineup might come with 128GB storage on the base variant, at a time when most flagships have resorted to ditching the 128GB for the 256GB as the base model. In fact, Google only had one storage variant, 128GB, on its 7 series, at least in India.

WinFuture was the first to report this and suggested that Google could get fast storage on the 128GB model with the help of its Tensor G3 chip, which is expected to power the Pixel 8 smartphones. Other flagships — the Samsung Galaxy S23+, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra , Galaxy Flip5, Galaxy Fold5, and more — avoid the 128GB as the new UFS 4.0 storage class supported with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor does not support it.

The lesser storage should also give Google an added advantage with a lower price option but given the speculation around a price increase, it seems a little unlikely. 9To5Google quoted reliable source Yogesh Brar as saying that the Pixel 8 with 128GB might be priced at $649, which is $50 more than the starting price of both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7a , launched earlier this year was also priced higher than its predecessor and very close to its elder siblings. Currently, the Pixel 7a is priced at Rs 43,999 and the Pixel 7 is at a discounted rate of Rs 47,999 (launch price was Rs 60,000). The price hike — if and when that happens — might help Google separate its flagships from the mid-range 'A' series.

WinFuture also hinted at new colour options for the upcoming Pixel devices, which seems to have been “confirmed” by its source, saying, “The smaller model will therefore be available in the colours ‘Licorice’, ‘Peony’ and ‘Haze’, while the Pro version will be available in the colours ‘Licorice’, ‘Porcelain’ and ‘Sky’.”