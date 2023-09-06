Google has "leaked" a 360-degree preview for its upcoming Pixel 8 Pro. The smartphone, and the Pixel 8, are set to be launched on October 4 by the tech giant. The Pixel 8 Pro simulation allows people to turn the device top to bottom and back to front, with indicators pointing out where the sensor ports are located. The 360-degree preview does not reveal detailed specs about the smartphone. No such simulator was put out for the standard Pixel 8 model.

Google’s new simulator went online early and there was no published link to the website, as per The Verge. This is not the first time the company has leaked information about its new smartphone. Earlier, Google had leaked images of the device in Porcelain shade as well as a demo video on its new temperature sensor feature.

The leak comes just days ahead of Apple's imminent iPhone 15 lineup launch on September 12.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro will be released in three colours- Porcelain, Sky and Licorice. The mock-ups show the device retaining a SIM card slot. The model will likely be a mixture of metal and glass. No major software changes are expected on the home screen, as per reports. The colour-matching widgets and the traditional “at a glance” widget by Google can be seen on the home screen.

The device looks similar to the Pixel 7 Pro. The phone continues to have a three-camera setup on the rear side, except, unlike its predecessor, the rear camera setup will be in one enclosure — the PIxel 7 Pro had it main sensor in a separate hole on the rear visor. The device will also have a temperature sensor at the back.

The Google Pixel 8 Pro may get a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz LTPO OLED display. The tech giant will power the device with its third-generation Tensor G3 SoC. The 8 Pro is likely to be packing a 4,950mAh battery with 27W charging, 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage (up from just 128 GB last year) and the Titan security chip.

The front panel of the device may get an 11-megapixel selfie camera. The back will sport a 50-megapixel OIS-enabled primary camera , a 49-megapixel telephoto lens and a 64-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The rear camera will be inside a long pill-shaped cutout, reported India Today.

