Google Pixel 7a to launch in India on May 11 — Here are the details

According to a tweet by Google India, the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 11, one day after the Google I/O developers conference keynote, which is when users can expect to find out more about the device — specifications, pricing, etc.

The much-awaited Google Pixel 7a is coming to India a lot sooner than anticipated. Without giving any details, Google India tweeted a photo of what resembles the already leaked renders and the new expected pale blue colour of the Pixel 7a.

But let’s be honest, the sudden announcement is the only surprise about the upcoming Pixel smartphone. Several leaks have surfaced and resurfaced over the internet over the past few months, including a listing on eBay, and it could be one of the reasons why Google decided to go for the earlier-than-expected release of the device.

Here is what we know so far

The Google Pixel 7a is likely to run on Google’s latest Tensor G2 chipset with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Pixel 7a is rumoured to feature a 64MP Sony IMX787 main camera sensor along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Additionally, the phone is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate — the same as its predecessor. The Pixel 7a is also reported to feature support for wireless charging, something that has been missing in the Pixel’s budget lineup.

The Pixel 7a could run on Android 13 out of the box and is likely to get OS updates for three years and security updates for up to five years.

The design of the phone seems to be similar to that of its high-end siblings — the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Earlier, MySmartPrice also claimed that the device is expected to come in three colour options — white, grey and pale blue, which the tweet seems to confirm.

The pricing of the device is still up for debate. The Pixel 6a was launched at Rs 39,999 on Flipkart last year and users should expect a similar price tag for its successor as well.