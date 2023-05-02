Breaking News
Ambuja Cements Q4 profit rises 2% YoY to Rs 502 crore; co announces final dividend
Google Pixel 7a to launch in India on May 11 — Here are the details

By Pihu Yadav  May 2, 2023 2:40:50 PM IST (Published)

According to a tweet by Google India, the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 11, one day after the Google I/O developers conference keynote, which is when users can expect to find out more about the device — specifications, pricing, etc.

The much-awaited Google Pixel 7a is coming to India a lot sooner than anticipated. Without giving any details, Google India tweeted a photo of what resembles the already leaked renders and the new expected pale blue colour of the Pixel 7a.

According to the tweet, the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 11, one day after the Google I/O developers conference keynote, which is when users can expect to find out more about the device — specifications, pricing, etc.
But let’s be honest, the sudden announcement is the only surprise about the upcoming Pixel smartphone. Several leaks have surfaced and resurfaced over the internet over the past few months, including a listing on eBay, and it could be one of the reasons why Google decided to go for the earlier-than-expected release of the device.
