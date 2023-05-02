Google Pixel 7a to launch in India on May 11 — Here are the details

According to a tweet by Google India, the device will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting May 11, one day after the Google I/O developers conference keynote, which is when users can expect to find out more about the device — specifications, pricing, etc.

The much-awaited Google Pixel 7a is coming to India a lot sooner than anticipated. Without giving any details, Google India tweeted a photo of what resembles the already leaked renders and the new expected pale blue colour of the Pixel 7a.

Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May.