Google Pixel 7a review: The best Pixel yet?

The Google Pixel 7a is an affordable smartphone that offers a premium experience. It has a similar design to the Pixel 7, with a plastic construction that is more durable. The 6.1-inch OLED display is vibrant and visually appealing. The camera performance is excellent. It supports 5G connectivity and runs on Android 13 with useful software features. Read on for the rest.

Only a couple of years ago, when one discussed high-end smartphones, Google found mention only after the likes of Apple, Samsung, or even Xiaomi. However, since the introduction of its in-house Tensor system-on-a-chip in its Pixel 6 series, Google has slowly but surely begun to close that gap.

The first Tensor-powered Pixel to release in India, 6a, was a very capable, affordable smartphone, while the next generation, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro upped the game a notch — the 7, especially, was among the best smartphones in its price range. And now, with the Pixel 7a, Google has possibly made the most enticing Pixel smartphone to date.

Priced at Rs 43,999 — the price gets knocked down if you apply various offers on Flipkart, the only official Pixel retailer in the country — the 7a has all the bells and whistles of its elder siblings while being easier on the pocket, but without compromising on quality or user experience.

Design and Display

The Pixel 7a's design closely resembles that of the Pixel 7, with a glossy back panel and matte-finish aluminium rails. The construction, however, is plastic instead of glass, offering a similar feel but at a lower price point. The phone fits comfortably in hand and boasts a dual-speaker setup that provides stereo output. With its luxurious appearance and unique aesthetic, the Pixel 7a stands out from other smartphones in the market. One added benefit of the plastic back is that it is more durable than glass and will not break on impact if dropped — making for possibly the most durable current-generation Pixel smartphone yet.

Featuring a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 7a delivers a visually appealing experience. Although it lacks the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection found in the regular Pixel 7, the display quality remains comparable. The vibrant colours, high contrast ratios, and excellent visual clarity make tasks like browsing the web, scrolling through social media, and watching videos highly enjoyable. However, the device's bezels, especially the chin, are larger compared to some competitors. That said, one barely notices it after a couple of hours of use, especially if one does not have the Pixel 7 on hand for direct comparison.

Cameras

One of the standout features of Pixel phones is their camera performance, and the Pixel 7a continues the legacy. Equipped with a 64MP primary shooter and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, the Pixel 7a captures highly-detailed images with rich colours and an impressive dynamic range. Google's AI algorithms enhance the final shots, delivering reliable, realistic and rich photos. The phone excels in daylight photography, and even in low-light conditions, it produces images with ample detail and minimal noise.

The Pixel 7a offers a variety of camera features, including 2x zoom, with no compromise on details or colours, a long exposure mode that captures beautiful motion blur, and an excellent portrait mode with accurate edge detection. The low-light photography capabilities are impressive, revealing details that are often invisible to the naked eye. Selfies captured with the front-facing camera exhibit decent facial detail, although they may not stand out significantly. Overall, the Pixel 7a excels in point-and-shoot photography, making it a great choice for casual smartphone photography enthusiasts.

Performance and software

Powered by the custom Tensor G2 SoC, just like the 7 and 7 Pro, the Pixel 7a is optimised for background machine learning and computational tasks, rather than raw performance benchmarks. Everyday tasks, such as using Google apps, browsing social media, and switching between multiple apps, are smooth and seamless. The device features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The lack of expandable storage may be a turn-off for some.

The Pixel 7a supports 5G connectivity, offering reliable data speeds. The device incorporates an in-display fingerprint reader and facial recognition for convenient authentication. It runs on Android 13 out of the box, providing a clean and near-stock Android experience with minimal pre-installed apps. Google's software features enhance the user experience, including seamless conversation transcriptions, clear calling with AI-based noise removal, and helpful tools like ‘At a Glance’ and ‘Photo Unblur.’

Battery life

With a battery capacity of 4,385mAh, the Pixel 7a offers decent battery life for its size. In regular usage scenarios, the device lasts about six hours on a full charge, which is satisfactory. While it may not charge as quickly as some competitors — taking approximately two hours to fully charge — the inclusion of wireless charging is a welcome feature.

In conclusion

The Google Pixel 7a provides a premium smartphone experience at a more affordable price compared to its flagship counterparts, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. With its outstanding image processing capabilities, AI-driven features, vibrant display, and decent battery life, the Pixel 7a excels in delivering a top-notch Android experience.