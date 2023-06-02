English
Google Pixel 7a review: The best Pixel yet?

By Vijay Anand  Jun 2, 2023 6:58:17 PM IST (Published)

The Google Pixel 7a is an affordable smartphone that offers a premium experience. It has a similar design to the Pixel 7, with a plastic construction that is more durable. The 6.1-inch OLED display is vibrant and visually appealing. The camera performance is excellent. It supports 5G connectivity and runs on Android 13 with useful software features. Read on for the rest.

Only a couple of years ago, when one discussed high-end smartphones, Google found mention only after the likes of Apple, Samsung, or even Xiaomi. However, since the introduction of its in-house Tensor system-on-a-chip in its Pixel 6 series, Google has slowly but surely begun to close that gap.

The first Tensor-powered Pixel to release in India, 6a, was a very capable, affordable smartphone, while the next generation, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro upped the game a notch — the 7, especially, was among the best smartphones in its price range. And now, with the Pixel 7a, Google has possibly made the most enticing Pixel smartphone to date.


Priced at Rs 43,999 — the price gets knocked down if you apply various offers on Flipkart, the only official Pixel retailer in the country — the 7a has all the bells and whistles of its elder siblings while being easier on the pocket, but without compromising on quality or user experience.

