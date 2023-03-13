Google Pixel 7a: Leaks reveal upgraded 8GB RAM, single SIM slot, better camera and more

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a Tensor G2 processor, will adopt wireless charging at 5W, and pack a significant camera upgrade with a 50MP primary camera, 64MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

Google's upcoming "Pixel 7a" smartphone will come equipped with 8GB of RAM and will feature an updated camera bar design, according to the leaks on the internet.

The information came from hands-on leaked images of the tech giant's next budget smartphone, reports 9To5Google.

“The back of the phone bears a strong resemblance to the standard Pixel 7, which really comes as no surprise. The main difference is that this year’s phone has the same updated camera bar from the Pixel 7, instead of the Pixel 6a’s completely glass camera module. The front of the phone also has the same thicker bezels seen on last year’s phone, apparently unchanged year over year,” the report reads.

According to the leaked images, the device is expected to feature a single SIM slot, USB-C for charging and some waterproofing around the SIM tray.

The images also revealed that the smartphone will be equipped with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, that's up from the 6GB of RAM offered by last year's Pixel 6a.

The front of the phone will likely have the same thicker bezels similar to last year's smartphone.

Earlier, it was reported that the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a Tensor G2 processor, will adopt wireless charging at 5W, and pack a significant camera upgrade with a 50MP primary camera, 64MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

It was also rumoured that the Pixel 7a smartphone might offer a 90Hz refresh rate display.

Also, the device is expected to offer a 1080p display.

The Pixel 6a was announced during the Google I/O event in May last year. It is possible that Google could introduce this year’s Pixel 7a during the annual event on May 10, along with maybe a launch date for the Pixel Tab and a sneak peek at the Pixel Fold if we’re lucky.

(With IANS Inputs)