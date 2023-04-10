Google Pixel 7a could come in a new pale blue colour — Check more details here

3 Min(s) Read
In an exclusive, news website MySmartPrice showed off the images of the Google Pixel 7a, which, the website says, were shared with it by reliable tipster OnLeaks.
After the success of the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, the anticipation for their mid-range sibling, the Pixel 7a has skyrocketed. The tech giant is expected to launch the Pixel 6a's successor at its Google I/O event this year, which is scheduled to be held on May 10. While the tech giant has remained mum about the upcoming smartphone, the internet seems to have already gotten its hands on the alleged leaks.
MySmartPrice claims that the device is expected to come in three colour options — white, grey and pale blue (replacing Pixel 6a’s Sage). “As of today, we are not aware of Google’s official marketing name for these colour options. In terms of design, the device looks strikingly similar to the Pixel 6a,” the report said.
(Image: MySmartPrice)
The device sports a dual-rear camera setup along with an LED flash, similar to the one on the Pixel 7’s metal visor. On the front, the device is likely to feature a centred punch-hole notch, as is the case with all current Pixel smartphones.
The images also reveal sizeable bezels on all four sides — especially a thick chin — and lastly, the arrangement of the buttons on the side also looks similar to the previous generation device. “While Google is expected to announce these three colour options of the phone during the event, the availability of these might vary based on region 一 as was the case with the Pixel 6a,” MySmartPrice noted.
The Pixel 7a is rumoured to feature a 64MP Sony IMX787 main camera sensor — an upgrade from the older 12MP Sony IMX363 used in Pixel 2 through 6a — along with a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The new Pixel could have up to 256GB of internal storage, which is an upgrade from the 128GB limit of the Pixel 6a, 7 and 7 Pro. Also, it is said that Google could increase the RAM and introduce the phone with 8GB of RAM. The device may have a 10.8MP front camera for taking selfies.
Additionally, the phone is tipped to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate — the same as its predecessor — though it is not confirmed whether or not the display would be an improvement over the last generation’s. The device could be powered by Google’s latest in-house Tensor G2 SoC. What is interesting is that the Pixel 7a could have support for 5W wireless charging, something that was missed in the pocket-friendly (size- and price-wise) Pixel 6a.
The Pixel 7a will run on Android 13 out of the box and is likely to get OS updates for three years and security updates for up to five years. The price of the device is speculated to be around Rs 35,000. For context, the Pixel 6a was launched exclusively on Flipkart at Rs 39,999 and is currently retailing for Rs 29,999.
Even if Google does decide to announce the Pixel 7a at the I/O in May, it is highly unlikely — if — that it will make its debut in India before July-end, which is when the Pixel 6a was launched in the country along with the Pixel Buds Pro.
