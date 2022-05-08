What leaked images of Google Pixel 7 Pro reveal

Months before the official launch of Google’s next-gen Pixel series flagship smartphones, details about the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro have surfaced online. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in October.

Newly leaked images of the phone case of the Google Pixel 7 Pro are in line with the previous CAD-based renders of the smartphone leaked in February, GSMArena reported.

In general, such case renders originate from various case makers. Case makers are informed in advance of the exact dimensions of upcoming devices and some important details like the positions of buttons and camera islands for manufacturing the case.

Also Read:

In terms of design, the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro is likely to be similar to the Pixel 6 Pro released last year. The newly leaked images of the phone case confirm the camera visor at the back in the upcoming flagship smartphone from Google. It is expected to have a horizontal bar at the back to house the camera sensors and the LED flash. The Pixel 7 Pro is also likely to retain the curved screen and triple rear camera system found in its predecessor.

The phone case also has a power button and volume rocker keys on the right side of the device. At the bottom, the Pixel 7 Pro appears to have a cutout for a USB Type-C port and speakers.

Although the renders do not reveal much about the front camera, speculations are rife that the Pixel 7 Pro will have a centered hole-punch design like the Pixel 6 Pro. Past reports have revealed that the Pixel 7 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 120 Hz refresh rate and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Codenamed “Panther”, the Google Pixel 7 Pro device is likely to be powered by a second-generation Google Tensor chipset.

Also Read: Apple stops accepting card payments from Indian users on App Store