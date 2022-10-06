Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro now available for pre-order in India

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Google has also promised at least five years of security updates with the Pixel 7 devices.

Google on Thursday announced that the all-new Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now available for pre-orders in India. The devices are powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 processor and are shipping with Android 13 out of the box. The Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999. Both devices will be available for purchase starting October 13.

In a statement, Google also said that it has partnered with Flipkart for limited-time launch offers for both devices. Users can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on a Pixel 7 purchase and Rs 8,500 Cashback on a Pixel 7 Pro purchase.

Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz in a zirconia-blasted aluminium frame. It comes in three colours — Snow, Obsidian, and new Lemongrass. Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch QHD display with a variable refresh rate of 10 to 120 Hz and a polished aluminium frame. It is available in Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel colour options. Google claims that the aluminium enclosure for both phones is made of 100 percent recycled content.

“The new Google Tensor G2 processor is custom built for Pixel with Google's advanced machine learning and speech recognition — makes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro faster, more efficient, more secure and even more helpful,” the company added. The processor is also said to deliver Pixel's “best photo and video quality” with features like Super Res zoom, up to two times faster Night Sight processing, sharper photos with Face Unblur and Cinematic Blur.

Also Read: Apple Watch overheats and explodes as user throws it out the window

During the #MadeByGoogle event, the company said that the phone will be able to transcribe audio messages on Google’s Messages app, so users can read them as soon as they receive them. Users will also be able to search for emojis with their voice.

The phones also come with a supposedly faster under-display fingerprint reader and a new Face Unlock, which Google said it achieved through advanced machine learning models for face recognition.