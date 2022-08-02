Google could launch the new Pixel 7 devices in October

Google previewed the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro at the I/O developers conference in May, along with announcing the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro.

We knew that the device would be launched later in the year but now sources are saying that the flagship launch could happen on October 6 and the sale will probably go live on October 13.

The leaks about Pixel 6a’s release date coming true gives credence to these rumours that maybe, just maybe, this is could be true. Google has not revealed any specifications for the devices yet, but they are likely to be powered by the second generation of Google’s Tensor chip, which it is developing with Samsung.

The devices could also come with Android 13 out of the box, which seems likely given that Google has released the Android 13 beta for the Pixel 6a. They are also said to pack non-expandable 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The camera setup, if the rumours are to be believed, is going to comprise the Samsung GN1 sensor paired with Sony IMX381 ultra-wide-angle camera. The selfie camera on both will be an 11 MP Samsung sensor with dual pixels.

Whether or not Google will release its latest flagships in India is yet unclear but the Pixel 6a launch in the country is optimistic and provides options for people who want the stock Android without an extra layer of custom skin by other smartphone companies.