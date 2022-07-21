    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Hometechnology News

    Google Pixel 6a now available for pre-orders in India at Rs 39,999

    Google Pixel 6a now available for pre-orders in India at Rs 39,999

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    The Google Pixel 6a is finally in India, starting at Rs 39,999. The phone is available for pre-orders and will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart from July 28. Here are the details.

    Google Pixel 6a now available for pre-orders in India at Rs 39,999
    Google officially announced the launch of the Google Pixel 6a in India on Thursday. The phone is available for pre-order on Flipkart, starting at Rs 39,999 (MRP 43,999). Its shipping will start from July 28, as expected.
    The device is powered by the Google Tensor chip — the first chip designed by Google — and the Titan M2 chip for added security. It comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate.
    The device currently runs on Android 12 and will be one of the first Android devices to receive the Android 13 update. Google is also claiming to provide five years of security updates along with the latest features and updates.
    Pixel 6a has a 4,410 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging, which can last you over 24 hours, as per Google. The main camera setup on the phone has two lenses — one wide and one ultrawide, both 12 MP shooters — and the selfie camera is 12 MP.
    In India, Pixel 6a is available in two colours — Charcoal and Chalk. The smartphone will be available in a single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
    Google is also expanding its earbuds offerings with Pixel Buds Pro, which will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India starting July 28, at Rs 19,990.
    (Image: Google)
    Google unveiled both products earlier this year at I/O as part of its hardware portfolio announcements. 
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users, co says investigating outage

    Next Article

    Swiggy, Ola, Oyo, Zomato and more to appear before parliamentary panel today

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng