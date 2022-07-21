Google Pixel 6a now available for pre-orders in India at Rs 39,999

Google officially announced the launch of the Google Pixel 6a in India on Thursday. The phone is available for pre-order on Flipkart, starting at Rs 39,999 (MRP 43,999). Its shipping will start from July 28, as expected.

Pre-order 🔛 Meet Google #Pixel6a🧠 Google Tensor’s brainchild🔆 Your photos match your vision🔋 Lasts long; really, really long🔒 Even more secure📲 Frequent Feature DropsAvailable from July 28 🛒 https://t.co/KWEPNiY62p#TeamPixel pic.twitter.com/a0AQ8jQ6kz— Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 21, 2022

The device is powered by the Google Tensor chip — the first chip designed by Google — and the Titan M2 chip for added security. It comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

The device currently runs on Android 12 and will be one of the first Android devices to receive the Android 13 update. Google is also claiming to provide five years of security updates along with the latest features and updates.

Pixel 6a has a 4,410 mAh battery with 18 W fast charging, which can last you over 24 hours, as per Google. The main camera setup on the phone has two lenses — one wide and one ultrawide, both 12 MP shooters — and the selfie camera is 12 MP.

In India, Pixel 6a is available in two colours — Charcoal and Chalk. The smartphone will be available in a single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Google is also expanding its earbuds offerings with Pixel Buds Pro, which will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India starting July 28, at Rs 19,990.

