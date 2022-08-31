Google Pixel 6a is cheaper on Amazon, but here is why you should not buy it

By Pihu Yadav

Mini Imported Google Pixel 6a is available on Amazon for around Rs 36,000 as opposed to the MRP Rs 43,000 on Flipkart but without the one-year brand warranty.

The Google Pixel 6a is everything you can hope for. It is the perfect smartphone for Google to make a comeback in the Indian smartphone market and how! Google partnered with Flipkart for the smartphone’s official sale in the country and it is being sold at its box price, which is Rs 43,999 with a few offers on top of that.

If you browse through the internet, chances are that you will stumble upon the Google Pixel 6a on Amazon for around Rs 36,000 and chances are that you will be tempted to buy it. But you should not, and it's for one simple reason. It is not the official PIxel 6a released in India.

Confused? As was previously mentioned, Flipkart is the official sales partner for the Pixel 6a device in India and only those devices sold on the platform are meant for distribution in India. The ones sold on Amazon are imported devices and will not be eligible for warranty.

So, if the Pixel 6a falls you bought on Amazon comes up short or has a defect that you would like fixed, you would have to shell out money that is at least the difference you saved by not buying on Flipkart.

So, the right thing would be to buy the warranty-covered device on Flipkart but if not having a warranty does not bother you, then who are we to stop you from getting a cheaper phone?