Google Pixel 4 to come with Motion Sense, face unlock feature, says report

Google’s upcoming smartphone model Pixel 4 will come with features like Motion Sense and face unlock support, reported India Today. According to the report, the new features were officially revealed on Monday by the company, confirming its launch.

This will be the first time that a google device will come with both the Motion Sense and face unlock feature, the report said.

"For the past five years, our Advanced Technology and Projects team (ATAP) has been working on Soli, a motion-sensing radar. Radar, of course, is the same technology that has been used for decades to detect planes and other large objects," the tech giant was quoted as saying in the report.

The motion sensor feature, as per the report, lets users use phones without touching it by only using hand movements. While the Pixel 4 will be the first smartphone to come with this feature, the report added that the upcoming Apple iPhone too is expected to have similar features.