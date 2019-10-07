#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Business

Google Pixel 4, 4XL images leaked ahead of launch

Updated : October 07, 2019 12:02 PM IST

According to the leak, Pixel 4 will start at CAD$1,049.95 for the 64GB variant and the 128GB for CAD$1,199.95.
Pixel 4, 4 XL would feature 'Live Caption' that transcribes audio into subtitles and puts them on the screen.
Pixel phones were expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens.
Google Pixel 4, 4XL images leaked ahead of launch
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

India thrash South Africa by 203 runs to take 1-0 lead in Test series

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

3 storied watches you can buy this festive season without breaking the bank

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV