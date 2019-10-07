Google Pixel 4, 4XL images leaked ahead of launch

Famed leakster, Evan Blass (aka @evleaks), has shared the Canadian pricing of the upcoming Google Pixel smartphones -- Pixel 4 and 4 XL -- on Twitter.

According to him, Pixel 4 will start at CAD$1,049.95 for the 64GB variant and the 128GB for CAD$1,199.95.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 4 XL will be available at CAD$1,199.95 for the 64GB variant and the 128GB model will be priced at CAD$1,359.95.

In terms of specifications, Pixel 4, 4 XL would feature 'Live Caption' that transcribes audio into subtitles and puts them on the screen.

They would also feature a new Motion Sense Mode and work with nine applications that have been whitelisted as Supported Apps.

Going by the past leaks and speculation, both the Pixel phones were expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens.