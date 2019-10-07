Business
Google Pixel 4, 4XL images leaked ahead of launch
Updated : October 07, 2019 12:02 PM IST
According to the leak, Pixel 4 will start at CAD$1,049.95 for the 64GB variant and the 128GB for CAD$1,199.95.
Pixel 4, 4 XL would feature 'Live Caption' that transcribes audio into subtitles and puts them on the screen.
Pixel phones were expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and dual rear cameras consisting of a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens.
