Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, Pixelbook Go and more launched

The US based search engine giant Google has introduced the new Pixel 4, 4 XL, Pixelbook Go, Pixel Earbuds and Nest Mini during its annual hardware event.

The Google Pixel 4 comes with a starting price tag of $799 and Pixel 4 XL for $899. The phones will ship on October 24, globally.

In terms of specifications, Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch Full HD+ Smooth 90Hz display. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, comes with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Smooth 90Hz display.

Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with Pixel Neural Core technology, 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of storage.

The Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will ship with the latest Android 10 out of the box.

They both feature dual cameras at the back comprising of a 12MP Dual-Pixel sensor and a 16MP telephoto camera.

The Pixel 4 phones have an 8MP selfie camera.

Pixel 4 is backed by a 2800mAh battery while the Pixel 4 XL is fuelled by a 3700mAh power unit. Both phones support 18W fast charging through a USB-C power adapter.

At the event, Google introduced the Pixelbook Go, a new Chromebook laptop.

It features 13.3-inch touchscreen up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

It runs on ChromeOS?comes with a more compact design with improved keyboards and trackpad.

The laptop has 3.5mm headphone jack as well as USB Type-C port and is powered by Intel Core m3, i5, and i7 processor.

The device is priced at $649 and is available for pre-order starting today in select markets.

Meanwhile, the company announced its second-generation Pixel Buds earbuds, the follow-up to the original Pixel Buds, which was launched in 2017.

Google Pixel Buds come with circular design. The device comes with a wireless charging case.

According to Google, the wireless earbuds come with adaptive sound technology which adjusts depending on the environment around users.

It can be connected to Pixel devices and Android 6.0+ devices with a single tap.

Pixel Buds are water and sweat resistant and are priced at $179 in the US.

Google also introduced Nest Mini speaker during the launch event.

As promised earlier this year by the company the Nest Mini is made of partially recycled materials.