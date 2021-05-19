Google Photos to stop free unlimited storage from June 1: What you should do Updated : May 19, 2021 15:57:42 IST After June 1, Google Photos will have a 15 GB free storage limit for each Google Account. Users can buy extra storage from Google One. Google Photos allows users to upload and backup their pictures in three qualities— Original, High-Quality and Express. Published : May 19, 2021 03:55 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply