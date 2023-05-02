Google pays entire Rs 1,338 crore penalty to CCI in Android case

According to IANS sources, the entire penalty amount has been deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India, within the 30-day deadline given by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in its order.

As the government works to introduce a new Digital India Act, Google has paid the entire Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty amount imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the Android case. This is likely the first instance of a Big Tech company paying a fine to Indian regulators.

According to IANS sources, the entire penalty amount has been deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India, within the 30-day deadline given by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in its order.

In October 2022, the Indian market regulator fined Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Android market.