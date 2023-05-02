Google pays entire Rs 1,338 crore penalty to CCI in Android case

3 Min(s) Read
According to IANS sources, the entire penalty amount has been deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India, within the 30-day deadline given by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in its order.
As the government works to introduce a new Digital India Act, Google has paid the entire Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty amount imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the Android case. This is likely the first instance of a Big Tech company paying a fine to Indian regulators.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered
May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not
May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
According to IANS sources, the entire penalty amount has been deposited in the Consolidated Fund of India, within the 30-day deadline given by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in its order.
In October 2022, the Indian market regulator fined Google for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the Android market.