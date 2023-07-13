Google Pay now supports UPI LITE — here's how you can use it

By CNBCTV18.com

Google Pay now supports UPI LITE, a feature that enables quick and hassle-free UPI transactions without the need for a UPI PIN. Users can activate UPI LITE on the app and enjoy simplified transactions with fewer details. The UPI LITE account can be loaded with up to Rs 2,000 twice a day and allows instant UPI transactions of up to Rs 200. The feature aims to enhance the adoption of digital payments in India.