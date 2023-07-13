Google Pay now supports UPI LITE — here's how you can use it

Google Pay now supports UPI LITE, a feature that enables quick and hassle-free UPI transactions without the need for a UPI PIN. Users can activate UPI LITE on the app and enjoy simplified transactions with fewer details. The UPI LITE account can be loaded with up to Rs 2,000 twice a day and allows instant UPI transactions of up to Rs 200. The feature aims to enhance the adoption of digital payments in India.
Google on Thursday said its UPI-based payments app, Google Pay, will now support UPI LITE in an effort to streamline digital payments and enhance user experience, UPI LITE allows users to make quick and hassle-free UPI transactions without the need to enter the UPI PIN.
According to Google, the UPI LITE account is connected to the user's bank account but does not rely on real-time communication with the bank's core banking system. This ensures higher success rates, even during peak transaction hours. The UPI LITE account can be loaded with up to Rs 2,000 twice a day, enabling users to perform instant UPI transactions of up to Rs 200. Additionally, using UPI LITE results in a simplified bank passbook with fewer transaction details, Google said.
To activate this feature on Google Pay, users of the app can navigate to their profile page and select "activate UPI LITE". Once the linking process is completed, users can add funds to their UPI LITE account, with a maximum daily limit of Rs 4,000. For transaction values equal to or less than Rs 200, the UPI LITE account will be automatically selected. To complete the transaction, users simply need to tap on "Pay PIN-Free".
The UPI LITE feature was introduced by the Reserve Bank of India in September 2022 with the aim of simplifying UPI transactions. It is enabled by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Currently, 15 banks support UPI LITE, with more banks expected to join in the coming months.
Ambarish Kenghe, VP Product Management at Google, said, "Offering unique features and use cases is crucial for furthering the adoption of digital payments in the country. With the introduction of UPI LITE on our platform, we aim to simplify small-value transactions by providing users with a convenient, compact, and lightning-fast payment experience."
