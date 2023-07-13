Google Pay now supports UPI LITE — here's how you can use it

By CNBCTV18.com

Google Pay now supports UPI LITE, a feature that enables quick and hassle-free UPI transactions without the need for a UPI PIN. Users can activate UPI LITE on the app and enjoy simplified transactions with fewer details. The UPI LITE account can be loaded with up to Rs 2,000 twice a day and allows instant UPI transactions of up to Rs 200. The feature aims to enhance the adoption of digital payments in India.

Google on Thursday said its UPI-based payments app, Google Pay, will now support UPI LITE in an effort to streamline digital payments and enhance user experience, UPI LITE allows users to make quick and hassle-free UPI transactions without the need to enter the UPI PIN.

According to Google, the UPI LITE account is connected to the user's bank account but does not rely on real-time communication with the bank's core banking system. This ensures higher success rates, even during peak transaction hours. The UPI LITE account can be loaded with up to Rs 2,000 twice a day, enabling users to perform instant UPI transactions of up to Rs 200. Additionally, using UPI LITE results in a simplified bank passbook with fewer transaction details, Google said.