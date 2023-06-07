Google Pay introduces Aadhaar-based UPI registration to boost digital payments

As per a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, more than 40 crore people in India transact digitally. Customers use digital payment methods in 80 percent of transactions in the grocery, food delivery, and travel industries.

Google Pay on Wednesday announced the launch of a new feature that enables users to register for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) using their Aadhaar number through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). According to Google, the introduction of Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding aims to simplify the process for millions of Indian users and facilitate the widespread adoption of digital payments.

