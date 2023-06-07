CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsGoogle Pay introduces Aadhaar based UPI registration to boost digital payments

Google Pay introduces Aadhaar-based UPI registration to boost digital payments

Google Pay introduces Aadhaar-based UPI registration to boost digital payments
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jun 7, 2023 12:39:28 PM IST (Published)

As per a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, more than 40 crore people in India transact digitally. Customers use digital payment methods in 80 percent of transactions in the grocery, food delivery, and travel industries.

Google Pay on Wednesday announced the launch of a new feature that enables users to register for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) using their Aadhaar number through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). According to Google, the introduction of Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding aims to simplify the process for millions of Indian users and facilitate the widespread adoption of digital payments.

As per a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants, more than 40 crore people in India transact digitally. Customers use digital payment methods in 80 percent of transactions in the grocery, food delivery, and travel industries.
The report also said that PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and Cred account for over 95 percent of the market share in UPI-based payments.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X