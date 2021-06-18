Google opens first retail store in New York; a sneak preview

Google has opened its first retail store in Chelsea, New York. After years of pop-ups, Google took the plunge and opened its own retail store a block away from Apple’s. The retail outlet will showcase phones, gadgets, and other devices with branded T-shirts and hats.

Google’s first store is located below its offices. Designed on the lines of a showroom and not a typical retail store, it sports a stylish look with stools and chairs scattered across main space. There are also rooms, which Google calls “sandboxes,” that offer product-specific experiences.

For example, the Pixel phones room lets the visitor experience the phone’s low-light photography feature. In the Nest hub room, the customer can check out the gadget to answer the door, complete with theatrics. The Stadia room is for gaming, and another for living room products. There is also a circular glass booth showcasing its technologies such as Google Translate.

Having been awarded the Platinum rating from Leeds for its environmental design, the Google store is a warm and well-lit space. It uses recycled materials for its furniture and flooring.

Google will limit the number of people in the store entering at a time to maintain physical distance. Associates and customers will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing at all times.

Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google, does not generate high revenues from its hardware products. The idea of setting up this permanent store is to get into the customer's mind. Google intends to explore building its own devices like thermostats, phones and laptops. For now, the store offers its customers on-site repair for its Pixel phones and product support for its hardware products.