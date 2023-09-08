Google offers official glimpse of Pixel 8 phones ahead of October event

Google holds a track record for not keeping its products a secret. Now, that’s not by choice and one wonders how the tech giant manages to do this every single time. We’re not just talking about speculation on the internet and renders by reliable sources but official accidental leaks from Google itself. The case with the upcoming Pixel lineup has been no different.

The company has finally decided to own the Pixel 8 leaks, opting to tackle the situation head-on by releasing official teasers that offer a glimpse of the highly anticipated Pixel devices scheduled to launch on October 4 in New York City.

Gr8 things are coming. Tune in to #MadeByGoogle on October 4th at 10am ET and sign up for updates at the Google Store: https://t.co/sPT67T3LsR pic.twitter.com/yZt2qAkjV2— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 7, 2023

The videos Google released showcase the Pixel 8 Pro in the previously seen “Porcelain” colour option along with a pink Pixel 8. The devices also seem to be more rounded around the corners than their predecessors. The official first-look corroborates with the images leaked earlier.

Users can also see how much smaller the upcoming Pixel 8 is from its elder sibling — the Pixel 8 Pro. While the bigger Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have the same screen size of 6.7 inches as the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 8 seems to have downgraded to a 6.17-inch display from the Pixel 7 (6.3-inch display).

The devices are also expected to come with a higher price tag this time , taking the Pixel 8 Pro up the alley of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Given how Google does not enjoy a market share anywhere close to Samsung or Apple, the information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Additionally, one of the teaser videos also gives users a peak at the new Pixel Watch 2. It looks very similar to the original Pixel Watch launched last year and features a Porcelain band to match the Pixel 8 Pro.

While Google does not disclose much about the Pixel Watch 2's new capabilities, it does mention that it can be paired with a Pixel phone "to get even more personalised help, safety features, and health insights." Google also teased the Pixel Buds in the video, implying that the earbuds will be revealed during the event.