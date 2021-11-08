Google offering Rs 75,000-scholarship for women studying computer science; all details here

Tech giant Google is offering scholarships to women pursuing studies in computer science. The ‘Generation Google Scholarship’ for women is inviting applications from students from accredited universities in the Asia Pacific region for the 2022-23 academic year.

Those selected will receive $1,000 or about Rs 75,000 from Google for tuition fees, books, supplies and equipment required for classes at the university. The last date to submit applications is December 10.

Who can apply?

Full-time students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in the 2021-22 academic year in computer science, computer engineering, or related technical fields can apply for the scholarship. Applicants must be in the second year of study and should demonstrate a strong academic record.

How to apply?

After the student fills the online application with general background information, they will have to submit their resume/CV providing details of their technical projects and participation in community engagement.

They will also have to submit academic transcripts from their present and former institutions.

The candidates will then be asked to write two 400-word essays in English on the following topics:

1) What is a significant challenge that you believe women in the tech industry face and how do you see yourself being part of the solution(s) to this challenge? Keep in mind that impact can happen in many ways and at different scales.

2) What impact would receiving this scholarship have on your education? Describe any circumstances affecting your need for a scholarship and what educational goals this scholarship will enable you to accomplish.

The answers will assess the student’s financial need, commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Selection procedure

Shortlisted participants will be called for a 15-minute ‘meet and greet’ session. This will be followed by the Google Online Challenge, which will be sent within 5-7 working days after the application deadline.

