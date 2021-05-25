Google now allows users to password-protect pages carrying search results

Ever wanted, if you could protect your Google activity history from prying eyes on shared devices?

Google has made it a reality now. Google has enabled a way for the users to protect the Web and Activity page using a password. This will include the activity of a user across Google platforms including search results, YouTube watch history, Google Map, Google play store downloads and Google Assistant voice queries.

Whenever you use a Google product such as your Android phone, an Assistant-enabled speaker or Chrome, your activity history is stored on the company's servers. You can review it through “My Activity” service.

Now, Google has added an extra layer of security to make sure only you can access your private and sensitive data.

Till now, anyone who used a device you were logged into could see your activities from across Google services. Now, one would need verification to look for your Google activity history.

To activate the verification, you will have to go to activity.google.com and click the “Manage My Activity” verification link. There, you can select the “Require Extra Verification” option and save it by entering your Google password. Google asks for the password to confirm that you’re the one trying to make the change.

If the verification is not turned on, activity.google.com page will show a stream of your Google activity from across your devices without asking for a password.

If your verification is turned on, anyone interested to check activities will have to first verify by entering your Google account password to see your Web and Activity history.

The “My Activity” page also lets you manage all your data in one place. You can also take a look at what activity Google is saving, search previously browsed pages and see whether they are being auto-deleted. You can also delete them yourself.

According to a report in The Verge, Google last week also made the announcement about Android’s new Private Compute Core, a locked photos folder and the facility to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of browsing history in Chrome.