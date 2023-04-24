Breaking News
IPCA Labs to acquire 33.4% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore
Terms and Conditions

Google's new in-app billing policy: Delhi HC directs CCI to consider plea by startups and app developers

By Ashmit Kumar  Apr 24, 2023 3:11:40 PM IST (Published)

AIDF had alleged that Google is continuing to charge a commission of 11-26 percent, even if an alternate billing plan is available.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to consider the plea by start-ups and app developers against Google's new in-app billing policy. The court has asked the CCI to decide on the pleas on or before April 26, the day Google's new policy comes into effect.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (AIDF) had moved the Delhi HC alleging blatant violation of previous CCI orders against Google. AIDF had alleged that Google is continuing to charge a commission of 11-26 percent, even if an alternate billing plan is available.
ADIF is seeking enforcement of an earlier CCI order which held that Google shall not impose unfair, unreasonable conditions on app developers. The new in-app billing policy is seen as a violation of this order.
The AIDF has alleged that Google's new policy is anti-competitive and discriminatory, and it will hurt the interests of Indian app developers and start-ups. The new policy will force app developers to use Google's in-app billing system and pay a commission to Google for all transactions made through the system.
The AIDF has also alleged that Google is misusing its dominant position in the market and is abusing its power to impose arbitrary and unreasonable conditions on app developers. The AIDF has asked the CCI to take action against Google and to ensure that its new policy does not violate the principles of fair competition.
