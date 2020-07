Google on Wednesday announced the top three teams qualifying for 'Build for Digital India - Student Developers Solve for India' program. In October 2019, Google and the ministry of electronics & information technology (MeitY) came together to announce the program which was launched to provide Indian science, technology, and engineering students a platform to become solution creators for the problems they see around them and their communities.

Students were invited to build solutions on any of the following themes - healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities & infrastructure, mobility & transportation, women safety, Digital India, environment & sustainable development goals, accessibility & disability, digital literacy, and others. The program was concluded in four phases - application, learn & build, feedback, and the final showcase event.

After receiving a response from over 7,000 students from more than a thousand universities in India, Google supported the students to build their prototypes by providing them access to - curated content across technologies like mobile, web, machine learning & cloud.

Out of 3,000+ project submissions by various teams and individuals for the feedback phase of the program, Google shortlisted 61 projects to attend the in-person mentorship boot camps across four cities in India. These students regular mentorship and insights to help them further improve their solutions.

Based on feedback shared by the mentors, a shortlist of the top 15 projects for the Build for Digital India pitch event was created, which was held online on June 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

1. The Third Eye (Student team from MIT world Peace University, Maharashtra); Theme - Smart Cities & Infrastructure

The idea was to automate the task of garbage detection through the city in order to facilitate the collection not just from municipality bins, but from the local garbage deposition areas as well. The team ideated the creation of a device that can be attached to public vehicles and record the city visuals in real-time during the commute. The device will detect open and unmanaged waste locations across the city using computer vision and store such locations on a central server. This data then gets combined with a navigation system for garbage collectors to facilitate the garbage collection from all the areas efficiently.

2. Anukai Solutions (Student team from Chitkara University, Punjab); Theme - Smart Cities & Infrastructure

In order to capture data related to mobility and gather intelligent insights for apt road infrastructure planning in any smart city, the team created InteLights. It is an IoT device built to provide intelligent mobility insights and in compatibility with CCTV cameras. It adjusts traffic signal timing values by applying computer vision ensuring smooth movement of vehicles and eliminating traffic jams.

3. ISpeakFree.LY (Student team from Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Maharashtra); Theme - Accessibility & Disability

To eliminate the barriers of communication for people with hearing and speech disabilities, the team created an AI-based mobile application that acts as a virtual interpreter, enabling a bi-directional conversation and has the ability to convert sign language to speech and vice versa. The application also has certain additional features increasing the user’s overall accessibility for consuming online media and voice-based AI assistants.

Paul Ravindranath, program manager, Google India Developer Relations, said, "We would like to congratulate these student teams and every student that participated in this 6-month journey. We are confident that their entrepreneurial spirit and innovative solutions will help address areas that are core to India’s challenges. Google India is grateful to the ministry of electronics and information technology, government of India for their partnership and encouragement in bringing the Digital India vision to life by supporting the student entrepreneur and tech ecosystem to build for a truly digital India.”

Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov, ministry of electronics and IT, government of India commented, "We are really glad to see the result of the strong collaboration between MeitY and Google in mentoring and upskilling over 7000 engineering and technology students with more than 3000 strong ideas and prototypes that aim to solve for India."