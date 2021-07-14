Google Meet ends unlimited free group calls, sets 60-minute limit

Google has recently announced that it will be putting an end to unlimited free group calls. Users will be only able to host 60-minute calls on Google Meet.

The popular video conferencing platform had first rolled out the free group call feature till September 2020, before extending it to June 2021. The move was made by Google at a time when video conferencing apps like Zoom and Skype had become incredibly popular during the lockdowns.

The company will now set a time limit of 60 minutes for all Meet calls with three or more participants. At 55 minutes, all participants of the call will get a notification that the call will be ending soon. To talk for more than 60 minutes, users can upgrade their free Google accounts to premium. Users can only avail the Workspace upgrade in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, and Japan for $7.99, with plans to expand the service to other countries soon.

Meet calls between just two users will continue to be supported up to 24 hours, for both free and Workspace accounts. A maximum limit of 100 participants in Meet calls still stands as well.

While Google has not given any reasoning behind the group call time limit, it can be surmised that the company wishes for more users, especially corporate users, to upgrade to its Workspace plan sooner rather than later.