Google may launch Pixel 6a, Buds Pro in India on July 28

Google is likely to launch the Pixel Buds Pro, as well as the Pixel6a, in India on July 28. The buds will be available for pre-order from July 21, the tech giant said.

The Buds Pro are estimated to be priced at around Rs 15,000. The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds will be the first TWS from Google to come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). According to Google, it has built the ANC system with a custom 6-core chip that runs on its proprietary algorithms.

The earbuds will also be launched in regions like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. They were announced during the company’s Google I/O Developer Conference back in May along with the Google Pixel 6a.