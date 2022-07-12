Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Hometechnology News

Google may launch Pixel 6a, Buds Pro in India on July 28

Google may launch Pixel 6a, Buds Pro in India on July 28

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Google is launching Pixel Buds Pro in India and several other regions later this month and the pre-orders will start from July 21. The price is estimated to be around Rs 15,000. Read on to find out more.

Google may launch Pixel 6a, Buds Pro in India on July 28
Google is likely to launch the Pixel Buds Pro, as well as the Pixel6a, in India on July 28. The buds will be available for pre-order from July 21, the tech giant said.
The Buds Pro are estimated to be priced at around Rs 15,000. The True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds will be the first TWS from Google to come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). According to Google, it has built the ANC system with a custom 6-core chip that runs on its proprietary algorithms.
The earbuds will also be launched in regions like the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. They were announced during the company’s Google I/O Developer Conference back in May along with the Google Pixel 6a.
The company might also launch the Pixel 6a — Pixel’s mid-ranger in the 6 series — along with the Buds Pro later this month. The device will run on Google’s in-house Tensor chipset and is said to be priced at Rs 35,600, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Tags
Previous Article

Nokia launches C21 Plus, a new budget smartphone — here are the specs

Next Article

New Syska smartwatch hits the market for Rs 2,799

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More