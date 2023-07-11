CNBC TV18
Google's top engineering executive quits citing company's 'unstable commitment and vision'

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 3:21:47 PM IST (Updated)

Lucovsky's exit adds to the series of challenges faced by Google's AR team in recent months, including layoffs and the resignation of Clay Bavor, the former head of VR at Google.

Google's Senior Director of Engineering Mark Lucovsky has stepped down from his position. Lucovsky, who held the position of head of operating systems on Google's augmented reality (AR) team, has announced his exit from the company citing "changes in AR leadership and Google's unstable commitment and vision".

Lucovsky made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.
Lucovsky's exit adds to the series of challenges faced by Google's AR team in recent months, including layoffs and the resignation of Clay Bavor, the former head of VR at Google.
