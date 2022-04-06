Google has announced several new features for Google Maps including the estimated toll price on selected routes. Now the Google Map users can see the estimated toll price on road trips for the route they take. Google Map will also get iOS improvements, including a new pinned trip widget and the option to get directions on Google Maps directly from the Apple Watch.

Google Maps will be adding toll road prices for the first time to make it easier for users to choose between taking toll roads or regular roads. Users will be able to see the estimated toll price of the trip to their destination before they start navigating. The toll prices will be provided by local authorities to Google.

Maps will be calculating the estimated toll price by looking at things like the cost of using a toll pass or through other payment methods, what day of the week it is and what will be the cost of the toll at the specific time of crossing a toll gate.

For users who wish to explore alternative toll-free routes, Google Maps will continue to provide such options as well. A simple tap on the three dots at the top right corner of Google Maps will let users select the route and avoid tolls options, as per the need.

The feature will be available on both iOS and Android devices to the users this month for nearly 2,000 toll roads in the United States, India, Japan and Indonesia.

Google has also released new updates for iOS users to make Google Maps easier to use on an Apple Watch or iPhone. Users can now access the pinned trips in their Go Tab right from the iOS screen using the new pinned widget. Also, they can see the arrival time and the next departure for their public transport trip and a suggested route if they are driving.

Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from their Apple Watch without starting navigation on their iPhones. With just a tap on the Google Maps shortcut on their Apple Watch, the navigation will launch automatically. Users can add the ‘Take me home’ function to their Apple Watch as well. This along with the other feature will be launched in a few weeks.

iOS Spotlight, Siri, and the Shortcuts app will also be integrated with Google Maps. After setting up the shortcuts app, commands like “Hey Siri, get directions” or “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps” can be used to access Google Maps instantly. The feature will be available in the next few months and enhanced Siri search functionality will be coming later this summer.