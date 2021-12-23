Google Maps rolls out 'Area Busyness' feature to help users avoid crowds

Amid the festive season and increasing cases of COVID-19, Google has come out with a feature to help its users avoid crowds. Google Maps has launched a new feature, called ‘Area Busyness,’ which will show the busiest areas in a city. The feature has been designed in order to help people avoid crowds and instantly check whether their neighbourhood or part of the city has more than the usual number of footfalls.

This new feature works for both Android and iOS devices. While Google Maps had introduced this feature some years ago, the company is now releasing the feature for all users. The feature will work for areas that have cafes, restaurants, shops and museums.

This feature has been a part of Google Maps since 2016. Users were able to find information about the current busyness about locations by tapping a particular place on the maps. Also, this year Google introduced some indicators like displaying ‘Usually not too busy’ and ‘Usually as busy as it gets’ under location names.

“We combine live busyness trends from places in an area, like stores, restaurants, parks, cafes, and more to determine its overall busyness level. These trends indicate how busy an area typically is -- and when it’s near or at its busiest we highlight it as a ‘Busy Area’ on Google Maps. To protect our users’ privacy, our systems don’t calculate busyness information for residential places like a house or apartment,” the tech giant said on its support page.

The feature was announced last month on Google’s blog page. The Area Busyness feature combines live busyness trends to show the busiest places of a particular town or city. These trends are claimed to be based on the aggregated location history data that the company claims from people who have opted it from their respective Google Accounts.

The company explained in another post that the data is instrumental in calculating how busy a place typically is for every hour of the week. The benchmark is the busiest hour as calculated by the app -- and the busyness data for the rest of the week relative to that hour.

After analysing the data, the area that is in the busiest state is labelled as ‘Busy Area.’ The user needs to tap it to see a chart showing how busy the area is at different hours of the day. As per Gadgets360, Google will start rolling out this feature globally to all users, including users of India.