Google Maps brings Street View to 10 cities in India with local partnerships

Those who drive on the Indian roads know that it is no child’s play. Reaching work on time is nothing less than an accomplishment. To tackle this issue that Indians have accepted as a part of their life, Google Maps has partnered with local authorities and organisations to bring "helpful and delightful features customised to the unique and diverse needs of people in the country".

Bringing the Street View to Indian Streets

Google announced the launch of its Street View experience in India in partnership with Genesys International, an advanced mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.

Starting July 27, Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery licensed from local partners covering over 1,50,000 km across 10 cities in India — Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar. Google, Genesys International, and Tech Mahindra plan to expand this to more than 50 cities by the end of 2022. This India launch marks the first time in the world that Street View is being brought to life completely by local partners.

To launch Street View: Open Google Maps, zoom into a road in any of these target cities, and tap the area you want to view. Get to know the local cafes and cultural hotspots, or check out the local neighbourhood.

Google said that Street View would help people navigate and explore new corners of the country and the world in a more visual and accurate way, enabling them to fully experience what it’s like to be in these places right from their phone or computer.

Street View APIs will also be available to local developers enabling them to deliver richer mapping experiences in their services.

Democratising location information to help communities

This is not Google’s first time partnering with local authorities to help communities. It has also worked to democratise information addressing real-world challenges such as public sanitation and COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the company announced its partnerships with local traffic authorities to promote safe driving. Google Maps will now show speed limits data shared by the traffic authorities, starting with Bengaluru. The partnership with the Bengaluru traffic police department aims to deliver models that optimise traffic light timings.

This will help the traffic police manage road congestion at key intersections and will eventually scale across the city. Google will further expand this to Kolkata and Hyderabad in partnership with the respective local traffic authorities.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Bengaluru, Dr Ravikanthe Gowda, "The revised plan by Google resulted in an average 20 percent wait time reduction per driver going through the pilot intersection during the day."

Google has additionally partnered with traffic authorities and aggregators to help people across eight cities in India — Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Agra — helping them make informed travel decisions and avoid congestion zones with information on road closures and incidents. If that is not the common man’s dream, I don’t know what is.

Facilitating a more sustainable tomorrow

Google has remained focused on helping India achieve its climate action goals and reduce its carbon footprint. To date, the tech giant has collaborated with 250 NGOs, 60 universities, 30 government agencies, and 15 research organisations using Google’s geospatial products to find actionable insights on climate change.

In India, the company recently piloted its Environmental Insights Explorer (EIE), a free tool designed to help cities and local governments measure emissions and identify reduction strategies with the help of public transport activity data. Google also shared that four Indian cities — Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune and Aurangabad — are using transport emissions data from EIE to develop Climate Action Plans.

Additionally, Google publicly launched Aurangabad’s EIE data, making it accessible to research organisations to help propose sustainable solutions for the city.