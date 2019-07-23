Business
Google loses $13 million in settling 9 year old privacy scandal
Updated : July 23, 2019 02:24 PM IST
In 2010, Google found itself tangled in the "Wi-Spy" incident in which its Street View cars were found to be collecting people's emails, passwords and other personal data from unprotected Wi-Fi networks from homes the cars drove by.
While a San Fransico judge still needs to give final approval on the settlement, the $13 million Google would pay would be divided between advocacy groups for consumer privacy.
