The appearance of tech giant Google’s logo on the Google keyboard and the disappearance of the search button hasn't gone down well with many netizens across the globe. Many users, who noticed this change have vented their anger on various discussion platforms all over the internet.

Users complained that the layout of their entire Gboard on the smartphone experienced a sudden change. Many discovered that the company name began appearing across the spacebar. In addition, the search option provided on the keyboard that enabled users to access additional data quickly too has disappeared.

Users who have employed a multiple language feature on their Gboard have not yet experienced the new change.

Whether it is a permanent feature or an error, users have been extremely critical about the change. Netizens thronged to several discussion forums across the cyber world including Google’s Android Help forum criticising the move severely.

“ I don't know there's been an update, but how do I put the search area back where the arrow is, and remove the "Google" from the space bar. I already have search enabled but it doesn't seem to bring back the browser search feature. I've tried uninstalling and reinstalling as well,” lamented one user on a discussion forum.

Many netizens were more than willing to vent out their anger as they thought the new move was part of a publicity campaign that used the keyboard as an advertising platform. “I hate all these useless features google keeps adding. I'm so angry that they think they can advertise to me on my own keyboard. I don't want to look at their logo,” complained one user, while another wrote “It's so terrible. Completely distracting. Cheapens what was an excellent product. Google literally owns the operating system, they don't need to do this. This advertising is crude and ugly. Provide an option to turn it off!”

Another user complained about how the new change was aesthetically ugly and an hindrance to typing. “This is a choice of design over function. And the team member who approved it should be sacked,” the user wrote.