Google layoffs: Fresh job cuts at mapping app Waze months after search engine let go 12,000 employees

Google layoffs: Alphabet-owned Google is going for a fresh round of job cuts at mapping app Waze

Alphabet-owned Google is going for a fresh round of job cuts at mapping app Waze as it merges the app's advertising system with Google Ads technology, the search engine announced on June 27.

"In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we've begun transitioning Waze's existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we've reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization," Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, said.

This development comes months after Google laid off 12,000 employees across the world as part of which nearly 450-480 employees from various departments in India were also affected in February.

The layoffs came as Alphabet was struggling with slowing growth and recession risks. CEO Sundar Pichai had told employees that layoffs were done in a bid to act decisively amid a slowdown in the company’s growth.

Pichai added that he had consulted with the company's founders before deciding on laying off six percent of the company’s workforce.

Meanwhile, Google had in December said that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

The news was first reported by CNBC earlier in the day, citing an email from Chris Phillips, who leads the Geo division. He said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.