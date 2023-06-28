CNBC TV18
Google layoffs: Fresh job cuts at mapping app Waze months after search engine let go 12,000 employees

Google layoffs: Fresh job cuts at mapping app Waze months after search engine let go 12,000 employees


By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 8:32:59 AM IST (Published)

Google layoffs: Alphabet-owned Google is going for a fresh round of job cuts at mapping app Waze

Alphabet-owned Google is going for a fresh round of job cuts at mapping app Waze as it merges the app's advertising system with Google Ads technology, the search engine announced on June 27.

"In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we've begun transitioning Waze's existing advertising system to Google Ads technology. As part of this update, we've reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetization," Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, said.
This development comes months after Google laid off 12,000 employees across the world as part of which nearly 450-480 employees from various departments in India were also affected in February.
