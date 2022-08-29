Google launches software to build apps that work across devices

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Google has launched a new cross-device software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to build apps that work across Android and non-Android devices.

Google has launched a new cross-device software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to build apps that work across Android and non-Android devices.

The cross-device software, compatible with Android 8 and above, is now available with a developer preview for Android phones and tablets. It will arrive later for Android surfaces and non-Android operating systems.

This initial release contains a set of rich APIs centred around the core functionality of Device discovery, Secure connections, and Multi-device Sessions.

Also Read: Best premium wireless earbuds you can buy right now

Device discovery: Easily find nearby devices, authorize peer-to-peer communication, and start the target application on receiving devices.

Secure connections: Enable encrypted, low-latency bi-directional data sharing between authorized devices.

Multi-device Sessions: Enable transferring or extending an application’s user experience across multiple devices.

In turn, this will allow you to build compelling cross-device experiences by enabling and simplifying the following use cases:

Discovering and authorizing communication with nearby devices.

Sharing an app’s current state with the same app on another device.

Starting the app on a secondary device without having to keep the app running in the background.

Establishing secure connections for devices to communicate with each other.

Enabling task handoff where the user starts a task on one device and can easily continue on another device.

Also Read: Zomato pilot tests grocery service Blinkit on its main app

"This SDK allows you to focus on what matters most — building delightful user experiences and connecting these experiences across a variety of form factors and platforms," said Google.

The software also enables task handoff, where the user starts a task on one device and can easily continue on another device.