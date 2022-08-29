Google launches software to build apps that work across devices

Mini
Google has launched a new cross-device software development kit (SDK) that allows developers to build apps that work across Android and non-Android devices.
The cross-device software, compatible with Android 8 and above, is now available with a developer preview for Android phones and tablets. It will arrive later for Android surfaces and non-Android operating systems.
This initial release contains a set of rich APIs centred around the core functionality of Device discovery, Secure connections, and Multi-device Sessions.
In turn, this will allow you to build compelling cross-device experiences by enabling and simplifying the following use cases:
"This SDK allows you to focus on what matters most — building delightful user experiences and connecting these experiences across a variety of form factors and platforms," said Google.
The software also enables task handoff, where the user starts a task on one device and can easily continue on another device.
“In addition, apps will not have to declare or request Runtime Permissions for any of the underlying connectivity protocols used, and the user can allow apps to connect to only the device(s) they selected," said the company.