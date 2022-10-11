    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Google launches rewards programme 'Play Points' in India
    Google announced its reward programme, Google Play Points, in India on Tuesday. It will be rolled out to users in India in the coming week.
    In a blog post, Santos Cohen, Director, Go-To-Market, Google Play Points, said, “One way we have been doing this is through our global rewards programme — Google Play Points — that has been helping users earn points and rewards for the many ways they use Google Play. Over the past years, we have expanded Google Play Points to 28 countries and we’re thrilled to see more than 100 million people find value in the programme.”
    Play your way and earn points
    According to the post, users will be able to earn points when they make purchases with Google Play, including in-app items, apps, games, and subscriptions. The rewards program has four levels — Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum — that will provide members with different perks and prizes depending on the tier they are in, based on the number of points they have collected.
    Redeem your Play Points how you’d like
    Users can redeem their points for Google Play Credit and use them for purchases on the app.
    The tech giant also said that it has partnered with developers from over 30 participating titles that include:
      • Games from global studios such as Miniclip (8 Ball Pool), TG INC (Evony: The King’s return)
      • Games from local studios such as Gametion (Ludo King), Playsimple Games (Word Trip), and Gameberry Labs (Ludo Star)
      • Popular apps such as Truecaller and Wysa
      • We look forward to expanding the program to more global and local developers in the future
        • Growth avenue for local developers
        “Google Play Points will also provide local developers a new avenue to build a local and global user base; helping them engage their users, drive discovery, and acquire users across markets that have Google Play Points,” the post added.
        The programme is free to join with no recurring or monthly fee, and users can earn up to five times the Play Points on their first week. To get started, open the Play Store app on your Android device. Tap your profile icon on the top right, then tap Play Points.
