Google launches Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India

By Pihu Yadav

Mini The Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999. Both devices are available on Flipkart for pre-ordering and will be available for purchase starting October 13.

Google announced the launch of its latest devices — Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro — at an India-specific #MadeByGoogle event in Delhi on Friday, where the Director of Product Management Soniya Jobanputra spoke about the smartphones in detail.

Both the devices come packed with Google’s second-gen inhouse Tensor chip G2. The smaller Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, while the Pro with a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display has a variable refresh rate of 120 Hz that can go as low as 10 Hz. The Pixel 7 has a flat screen whereas its larger sibling has a slight curve around the edges.

The aesthetic of the devices is very similar to that of the Pixel 6 series with the camera bump having more colour than its predecessor. Both smartphones also house a 50MP wide-angle lens as the main shooter in the rear camera setup along with a 12MP ultrawide lens. The Pixel 7 Pro, however, has an extra 48MP telephoto sensor for better optical zoom. The big differentiator this time is that the camera array is housed in aluminium, as opposed to the glass housing seen on last year's phones.

For added security, Google has also added Face Unlock to this generation of Pixel smartphones which claims to use advanced machine learning for face recognition.

The devices will run on Android 13 right out of the box and will have fast charging support of up to 30W, wireless charging of up to 23W and even reverse wireless charging. They are also rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Pixel 7 comes in three colours — Snow, Obsidian, and a new Lemongrass, and Pixel 7 Pro is available in Snow, Obsidian, and Hazel colour options.

The Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999. Both devices are available on Flipkart for pre-ordering and will be available for purchase starting October 13.

The global announcement of the devices also included the much-awaited Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet, which will not be launching in the country any time soon but Google has assured that we can hope for more offerings from the company in the future.