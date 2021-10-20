Google launches Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro at starting price of $599; takes on iPhone 13

After months of anticipation, Google has finally launched Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s flagship smartphones were launched in the US at a starting price of $599, and while the phones are not expected to arrive in India anytime soon, the full spec sheet for the devices is out.

Price

Google Pixel 6 is available in two variants -- 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage model and 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage variant. The base variant is priced at $599 (roughly Rs 45,900) and the phone will be available in three colour options — Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Story Black.

The Pixel 6 Pro will be available in three options -- 12GB RAM with 128GB storage variant, a 12GB RAM plus 256GB storage option and a 12GB RAM with 512GB storage choice. The base variant is priced at $898 (roughly Rs 67,500). The Pixel 6 Pro will also be available in three colours -- Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny, and Stormy Black.

Specifications

The two phones feature Google’s independently designed processor and SoC, the Tensor line of chips, estimated to be 80 percent faster than the previous generation of Pixel devices. The Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate while 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 2K OLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Both devices have an in-display fingerprint scanner, HDR10 support, Always-on Display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus among other features.

Pixel 6 sports a 50MP primary imager and a 12MP ultrawide sensor, for a dual-camera setup, while the Pro version houses a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide imager and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom and 20x Super Res Zoom. Pixel 6 comes with an 8MP front camera and the 6 Pro comes with an 11.1MP front sensor. Both devices support features like Motion Mode, Face Unblur, Magic Eraser and more.

The smaller Pixel 6 houses a 4,600 mAh battery unit with 30W fast charge support and 21W wireless charging, and the 6 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W fast charging and 23W wireless charging support.