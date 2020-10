Google recently launched its latest Chromecast with Google TV that incorporates a bunch of improvements. The headline feature is the voice-enabled remote that is an upgrade over the previous generation Chromecast.

The new Chromecast is similar to the Amazon Fire TV stick or Roku as it brings forth an Android TV interface. It was launched in Google's ‘Launch Night In' event along with various gadgets like the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G smartphones and Nest smart speaker.

Chromecast with Google TV specifications:

The Chromecast with Google TV operates on the new Google TV platform which is the latest branding for the Android TV platform.

There is a USB Type-C power adapter on the dongle and the remote takes two AAA batteries. It houses 4K HDR at up to 60fps, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Vision, DTSX, HDR10+, and h.265 streams.Additionally, the Chromecast with Google TV has a dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac connectivity.

The Google TV software is home to all major streaming apps including YouTube TV and Netflix. Both have their own buttons on the remote control.

Price and colour:

The Chromecast with TV is priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,700) in the US. According to the company, availability of these products can be expected by the end of the year in other countries.