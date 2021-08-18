Google launches 'affordable' Pixel 5a: Features, specifications and price

The much-awaited Google Pixel 5a 5G was launched on Tuesday. Currently, the smartphone is up for grabs only in the United States and Japan. The launch date for India has not been announced yet.

Google has been marketing the device as an 'affordable' premium smartphone. In the US, it has been priced at $449 (nearly Rs 33,365), and the smartphone may cost about Rs 40,000 (after taxes) in India.

Features & specifications:

Google Pixel 5a 5G features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset. Its design is similar to the Pixel 4a 5G and comes with almost similar dimensions measuring 154.9 X 73.7 X 7.6mm. It has a 6.34-inch OLED display with a pixel count of 2400 X 1080.

The device runs on Android 11 and promises at least three years of software upgrades.

For now, the smartphone comes in a single variant offering 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also offers a Titan M security module for on-device security. It has also a fingerprint scanner on the back.

The smartphone packs the biggest-ever battery in a Pixel phone. Google Pixel 5a 5G has a 4680mAh battery that comes with an 18W charger. However, wireless charging is not an option with the device.

With an IP67 rating, the smartphone is water-resistant and Google claims that the device can be immersed in up to three feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

As for the camera, Google Pixel 5a 5G sports dual rear cameras — Main: 12.2MP, 1.4μm, f/1.7, OIS; Ultrawide: 16MP, 1.0μm, f/2.2. For selfies, the smartphone comes with an 8MP (1.12μm, f/2.0 fixed focus) front camera.

The phone has been launched only in black.