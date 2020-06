The past few months have brought sweeping changes and have, perhaps permanently, upended the regular way of doing business. Keeping this in mind, Google For Startups announced the launch of a ‘Playbook for startups to face the COVID-19 Challenge’ which includes contributions from startups, mentors, and VC firms like Prime Venture Partners, Blume Ventures, Matrix Partners.

According to the firm, this is a compilation of strategic frameworks as well as practical advice for startups to make sense of the changing landscape, in the wake of the pandemic.

Apart from this, Google today has also opened applications for the new batch of Google for Startups Accelerator, formerly known as Launchpad Accelerator. With this move the tech giant has expanded its support to startups navigating through the challenges posed by COVID-19 and the pandemic With the new batch, Google is on a hunt for startups who are working on solutions that is oriented towards the new normal, with a special focus on health-tech, fintech, edu-tech, agri-tech, retail and SaaS startups.

Paul Ravindranath G, Program Manager, Google for Startups Accelerator India, said, “Startups are deeply impacted since they operate with lean teams and resources, and far less cushion than a scaled enterprise. We have been working very closely with over 250 Startup founders over the last two months, holding consults with our network of experts, mentors, and VCs to help solve the immediate challenges faced by the founder community. We have captured the work of these last two months into a handy playbook which we hope will benefit the larger ecosystem. And as challenging as this situation is, it equally lights up new areas of opportunities that require renewed focus. We are expanding the scope of our programs to help Indian startups who are looking to build solutions for the post-COVID-19 world and are committed to offering the best of Google to help them scale. “