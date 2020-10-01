Technology
Google launches 5G Pixel phones: Here's what you need to know
Updated : October 01, 2020 12:53 PM IST
Google has launched two new Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 that is also backed with 5G capabilities, just days ahead of Apple's iPhone launch.
The Pixel 4a 5G comes with an ultrawide lens combined with an edge-to-edge display, 3.5mm headphone jack and an SD processor.
In the case of Pixel 5, the phone is water-resistant and packed with 8GB RAM along with wireless/reverse wireless charging.