Google launches 5G Pixel phones: Here's what you need to know

Google has launched two new Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 that is also backed with 5G capabilities, just days ahead of Apple's iPhone launch. The Pixel 5’s display will give a strong competition to the latest phones from Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. While there has been no official announcement about India launch details, the Pixel 5 could be launched in the country as soon as October 8, according to a Gadgets Now report.

Features and Specifications:

The Pixel 4a 5G comes with an ultrawide lens combined with an edge-to-edge display, 3.5mm headphone jack and an SD processor. In the case of Pixel 5, the phone is water-resistant and packed with 8GB RAM along with wireless/reverse wireless charging. Additionally, Pixel 5 is made up of 100 percent recycled aluminum enclosure.

Pixel 5 also includes an ultrawide-angle camera, replacing last year's telephoto camera lens. The latest setup helps users click more of the environment, while the telephoto lens had more zoom. Google is making up for the lack of optical zoom with software.

The tech giant also pulled out the facial recognition camera and motion sensor from last year’s Pixel 4 and instead replaced it with a hole-punch sized notch for the camera and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Price and colour: