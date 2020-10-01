  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Technology
Technology

Google launches 5G Pixel phones: Here's what you need to know

Updated : October 01, 2020 12:53 PM IST

Google has launched two new Pixel smartphones including the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 that is also backed with 5G capabilities, just days ahead of Apple's iPhone launch.
The Pixel 4a 5G comes with an ultrawide lens combined with an edge-to-edge display, 3.5mm headphone jack and an SD processor.
In the case of Pixel 5, the phone is water-resistant and packed with 8GB RAM along with wireless/reverse wireless charging.
Google launches 5G Pixel phones: Here's what you need to know

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

AAI likely to post net loss of over Rs 1,000 crore in FY21, first in 25 years

AAI likely to post net loss of over Rs 1,000 crore in FY21, first in 25 years

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1.5% higher led by financials, bank stocks; IndusInd Bank top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end 1.5% higher led by financials, bank stocks; IndusInd Bank top gainer

UTI AMC IPO fully subscribed on final day, retail portion booked 1.51 times

UTI AMC IPO fully subscribed on final day, retail portion booked 1.51 times

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement