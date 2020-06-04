Google issues clarification on removal of Mitron and Remove China Apps from Play Store
In the official communication published by Sameer Samat, vice-president, Android and Google Play, said that Google acknowledged that “a number of recent app removals received particular attention in India and we wanted to clarify our actions.”
Google has left the door open for reinstating Mitron on its platform, if the appmakers fix its issues. “We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play.”
About the removal of Remove China Apps from its platform, Google said that it violated the company policy in incentivising users to disable or remove apps from other creators.