Google issues clarification on removal of Mitron and Remove China Apps from Play Store

Google Play Store has been on a cleaning drive in India. It recently suspended Mitron and Remove China Apps, two apps that had gained significant traction before being pulled from the Google Play Store. The tech giant has put out an official blog to clarify the rationale behind its recent actions.

In the official communication published by Sameer Samat, vice-president, Android and Google Play, said that Google acknowledged that “a number of recent app removals received particular attention in India and we wanted to clarify our actions.”

Addressing the recent suspension of the Mitron app, Google added: “Earlier this week, we removed a video app for a number of technical policy violations. We have an established process of working with developers to help them fix issues and resubmit their apps.”

Google has left the door open for reinstating Mitron on its platform, if the appmakers fix its issues. “We’ve given this developer some guidance and once they’ve addressed the issue the app can go back up on Play.”

Mitron was billed as India’s answer to TikTok, but it was soon mired in controversies. A News18 report said that Mitron app’s entire source code, including its full set of features and the user interface, was bought from Pakistani software developer company, Qboxus for $34 (Rs 2,600).

Later, Google red-flagged the app and decided to suspend it for violating its “spam and minimum functionality” policy.

Remove China Apps, as the name suggests, held the premise of deleting all China-made apps from user’s phones. The app gained traction in the days since the escalation of border dispute between India and China.

About the removal of Remove China Apps from its platform, Google said that it violated the company policy in incentivising users to disable or remove apps from other creators.

“We also recently suspended a number of apps for violating the policy that we don't allow an app that ‘encourages or incentivizes users into removing or disabling third-party apps or modifying device settings or features unless it is part of a verifiable security service’,” the Google statement said.