English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology News

Google is bringing new features to older versions of Android

Google is bringing new features to older versions of Android

Google is bringing new features to older versions of Android
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  Jan 10, 2023 7:29:50 PM IST (Published)

Google also added that users can start using the Extension SDK to integrate their solutions with the AdServices APIs to prepare for limited production testing.

Google announced in a blog post that it is bringing new features to smartphones that have not got operating system (OS) updates in years.

Recommended Articles

View All
Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

Hiring improves in Dec for second month in a row; marketing jobs flavour of season

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

Explained | Has Kashmir Files really been shortlisted for the Oscars?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

Crypto makes it to Hollywood: More than half a dozen FTX-based productions in the making

IST5 Min(s) Read

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India doubled in Oct-Dec quarter on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read


Google is releasing the “Extension Software Developer Kit,” which will allow developers to use features like Android 13’s new photo picker in apps running on some versions of Android 11 and 12.
The tech giant also said that the feature "extends the support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions".
Google also added that users can start using the Extension SDK to integrate their solutions with the AdServices APIs to prepare for limited production testing.
Also Read: Samsung accidentally leaks date for the next Galaxy Unpacked event
Moreover, the company is working to replace its existing ad-tracking system with Privacy Sandbox, and is planning to roll out the beta for the system on Android 13.
There will very likely be restrictions on this new initiative. For starters, Google didn't really make everything modular in Android 10. With each new OS release, new modules have been added; for example, Android 12 modularised ART and scheduling, while Android 13 turned features like Bluetooth, AppSearch, and UWB into components. If you're using Android 11, it won't be as simple for Google to add features to your phone because such features are still part of the OS and can't be updated through the Play Store.
That said, Google said that it is putting efforts to make sure that users still get new features, even if the company that made their smartphone is not releasing software updates.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Read: After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

AndroidGoogle

Previous Article

VLSI Design Conference 2023 begins in Hyderabad with discussions on semiconductor innovations and future opportunities

Next Article

In another round of job cuts, Coinbase let go 20% of its workforce

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X