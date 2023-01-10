Google is bringing new features to older versions of Android

Google also added that users can start using the Extension SDK to integrate their solutions with the AdServices APIs to prepare for limited production testing.
Google announced in a blog post that it is bringing new features to smartphones that have not got operating system (OS) updates in years.
Google is releasing the “Extension Software Developer Kit,” which will allow developers to use features like Android 13’s new photo picker in apps running on some versions of Android 11 and 12.
The tech giant also said that the feature "extends the support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions".
Moreover, the company is working to replace its existing ad-tracking system with Privacy Sandbox, and is planning to roll out the beta for the system on Android 13.
There will very likely be restrictions on this new initiative. For starters, Google didn't really make everything modular in Android 10. With each new OS release, new modules have been added; for example, Android 12 modularised ART and scheduling, while Android 13 turned features like Bluetooth, AppSearch, and UWB into components. If you're using Android 11, it won't be as simple for Google to add features to your phone because such features are still part of the OS and can't be updated through the Play Store.
That said, Google said that it is putting efforts to make sure that users still get new features, even if the company that made their smartphone is not releasing software updates.
(With IANS inputs)
