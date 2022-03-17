Google I/O event scheduled for May 11 and 12; here’s what to expect

Google's annual I/O event is slated to take place on May 11 and 12. The event is expected to be conducted offline with limited participation. Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted that the event will be streamed live from the Shoreline Amphitheatre, Google’s usual event venue.

Online registration for participation will begin next month.

We'll be back live from Shoreline Amphitheatre for this year's #GoogleIO! Join us online May 11-12 https://t.co/KgNKbaLeym pic.twitter.com/NUodJb7UCi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 16, 2022 The previous Google I/O 2021 event was completely virtual and it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Google I/O 2022 will be the event’s return to the offline stage after two years.

Last year, some major announcements regarding Android OS, the introduction of Material You and a new privacy dashboard in the Android 12 were made in the I/O event. The partnership with Samsung for the development of the Wear OS 3 was also announced. Some blockbuster announcements are expected this year as well.

Here’s what to expect at the Google I/O event:

Android 12L

12L is a special feature drop that makes Android 12 better and smoother to use on large screens such as tablets. The Android 12L Beta 3 was made available for Lenovo Tab P12 Pro earlier and Google is expected to make the full scale launch at the event.

Android 13

Android 13, codenamed Tiramisu, is an upcoming version of the Android operating system. Earlier, Google had released the Developer 1 preview of the OS and is expected to officially unveil it in the upcoming I/O event.

Google Pixel 6a

A long shot but worth expecting, the Google Pixel 6a maybe released at the event. The phone is set to be one of the more affordable versions of Google’s smartphone series, perhaps featuring a smaller screen and the iconic pixel camera setup.

Workshops on virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and quantum computing are also expected.

