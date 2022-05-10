Android Tiramisu yet to be served but the next version of Google OS already has a name

Before Google jumped on the boring bandwagon of numerical nomenclature for its annual Android releases, it stood out from the pack — of three — by giving its annual OS updates "sweet" names, such as Pie, Kit-Kat, Oreo, etc.

The practice started in 2009 with the release of Android 1.5, or Android Cupcake. Since then, Google's Android releases have sported the names of popular sweetmeats, in alphabetical order. For the first few years, Google's release schedule was a mishmash, with new versions — replete with new names — releasing every few months. Eight major versions of Android were released in a 40-month period between April 2009 and July 2012 before settling into an annual pattern.

All that stopped in 2019 with the release of Android 10. Since then, Google has stuck to numbers for its yearly releases, but it appears someone at Google has a sweet tooth, as the practice of using dessert-based internal codenames for Android-in-development has continued. Android 10 was internally referred to as Quince Tart, Android 11 was "Red Velvet Cake", Android 12 had the codename of "Snow Cone", while Android 13, which will be unveiled tomorrow at the Google I/O conference at Mountain View in California, was nicknamed "Tiramisu".

Google has yet serve Android "Tiramisu" — as it will no doubt be popularly referred — to its customers, but reports suggest that the tech giant has already started cooking up the next, sweet version of its operating system. Or at least, someone at Google already has a name for it.

According to 9to5Google, an eagle-eyed observer has spotted the name "Upside Down Cake" in the codebase of Android 14 (or Android U, if you prefer). An upside down cake is exactly what it sounds like — a cake baked upside down. Now, I can't bake to save my life, so I had to look up the method online. According to the all-knowing internet, an upside down cake is baked "in a single pan, with its toppings at the bottom of the pan. When removed from the oven, the finished upside-down preparation is flipped over and de-panned onto a serving plate, served 'right side up'."

Looks like a coder at Google not only has a sweet tooth, but also a sense of humour — by reverting to numerical releases, Google flipped its naming scheme on its head.

Dessert-based Android releases till date

Android version Name Release 1.5 Cupcake April 2009 1.6 Donut September 2009 2.0 Eclair October 2009 2.2 Froyo (Frozen Yoghurt) May 2010 2.3 Gingerbread December 2010 3.0 Honeycomb February 2011 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich October 2011 4.1 Jelly Bean July 2012 4.4 KitKat October 2013 5.0 Lollipop November 2014 6.0 Marshmallow October 2012 7.0 Nougat August 2016 8.0 Oreo August 2017 9.0 Pie August 2018 10 Codename Quince Tart September 2019 11 Codename Red Velvet Cake September 2020 12 Codename Snow Cone October 2021 13 Codename Tiramisu Later in 2022

The release date of Android 13 "Tiramisu" is likely to be announced at Google I/O tomorrow and should be between August and October this year. As has been the case every year since the Pixel lineup made its debut in 2016, Google's own smartphones will be the first to get Android 13, followed by other manufacturers over the course of the next several months. Google has already released the list of eligible Pixel smartphones — Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro.

Flagship smartphones released since 2021 by Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo and Vivo will get the latest Android iteration, while Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, its Redmi brand, and POCO too released a list of their smartphones that will be eligible for Android 13.